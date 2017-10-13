Natasha Jonas beats Marianna Gulyas to win her third pro fight

Natasha Jonas (right) reached the 2012 Olympic quarter-finals, where she lost to Ireland's Katie Taylor, who won the lightweight gold

Britain's Natasha Jonas maintained her perfect record as a professional with a third-round stoppage of Hungary's Marianna Gulyas at York Hall, London.

Jonas knocked Gulyas down three times before the contest was stopped in the third round for her third win as a pro.

Jonas, 33, became the first British female boxer to compete at the Olympics when she fought at London 2012.

She retired from boxing in 2015, but changed her mind and turned professional in April 2017.

"It was brilliant, I got a good reception from the London crowd," said Jonas, who has won all three of her pro fights inside the distance.

"You are always learning, I was relaxed and boxed better.

"I would love to fight at a step up and I have been told I can box on the David Haye-Tony Bellew card (17 December) for a title so we will see what happens."