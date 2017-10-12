Michael Conlan to fight Argentinian opponent in New York in December

Michael Conlan has stopped all four of his professional opponents

Michael Conlan will fight Argentinian Luis Fernando Molina in his fifth professional fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on 9 December.

The Belfast featherweight returns to the iconic venue nine months after kicking off his career in the paid ranks with a stoppage of Tim Ibarra.

The fight will be on the undercard of the WBO super-featherweight world title bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Conlan has won his four fights to date.

The 25-year-old maintained his record of winning all his contests by knockout with a victory over Kenny Guzman in Arizona on 23 September, dispatching the previously unbeaten American with a huge right hand at the end of the second.

All of London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Conlan's three previous fights had resulted in third-round stoppages, his most recent having been against Jarrett Owen in Australia in July.

The Irish boxer defeated Ibarra on his debut on St Patrick's Day and then beat Mexican Alfredo Chanez in May in Chicago.

Molina, who has been a professional for four years and has never been stopped, comes into the contest on a two-fight winning streak.