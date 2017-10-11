BBC Sport - 'To get the big fights I needed to completely change things' - Carl Frampton

'To get the big fights I needed to completely change things'

  • From the section Boxing

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he "needed to completely change things" in order to get the big fights he craves as he reflects on his recent switch to new manager Frank Warren and trainer Jamie Moore.

"At this stage of my career it was the right thing to do," said Frampton.

Frampton will fight Mexican Horatio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast on 18 November.

Top videos

Video

'To get the big fights I needed to completely change things'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Messi saves Argentina's World Cup place

Video

England beat Mexico in U17 World Cup thriller

Video

Syria's World Cup dream ended by Australia

Video

Osi 'in denial' over Alex Smith as MVP

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

Bears fool Vikings with fake punt touchdown

Video

Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?

Video

‘Bayern appointing Heynckes is desperate’

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Video

Paralympian Cockroft thanks her Unsung Hero

Video

Week 5

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired