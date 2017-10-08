Gary Murray: Scottish boxer stable in hospital after loss to Patrick Gallagher

Gary Murray has had 13 professional fights

Scottish fighter Gary Murray remains in hospital and is said to be in "a stable condition" after his bout with Patrick Gallagher on Friday.

The fight between welterweight Murray, 30, and Gallagher, 28, at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre was subject to a stoppage.

Promoters MTK Scotland provided an update on Murray on Twitter.

"Gary was taken to hospital following his 10-round contest on Friday night," they said.

"The doctors discovered an injury which required immediate attention.

"Gary remains in hospital with his family. He is in a stable condition and we shall provide further updates when we can.

"We ask that everyone keeps Gary in their thoughts at this time. Our thoughts are with Gary and his family."

Murray's bout - his first defeat - was on the undercard of fellow Scot's Gary Cornish's loss to Norwich's Sam Sexton, who took the British heavyweight title.