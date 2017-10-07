World Boxing Super Series: Chris Eubank Jr knocks out Avni Yildirim in round three

From the section

Eubank Jr landed 59 punches to Yildirim's 23

Britain's Chris Eubank Jr produced a stunning third-round knockout to defeat Turkey's Avni Yildirim in the super-middleweight World Boxing Super Series.

The 28-year-old will face a semi-final against WBA champion George Groves or fellow Briton Jamie Cox, who meet at Wembley Arena on 14 October.

Eubank Jr, beaten only once in his previous 26 bouts, put the undefeated Yildirim, 26, on one knee in round one.

After a flurry of punches, a crunching left hook provided the knockout blow.