Barnes maintains 100% record with easy points win over Hinostroza

Barnes scored the first knockdown of his career in the second round against Hinostroza

Two-times Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes maintained his 100% pro record by beating Juan Hinostroza of Peru on points in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Belfast flyweight won all six rounds at the Meadowbank Arena for a 60-53 victory in what was his fourth fight since quitting the amateur ranks.

The 30-year-old's next fight will be on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bout against Horacio Garcia on 18 November.

Barnes faces the undefeated Spanish bantamweight champion Moncho Miras.

In his last fight Barnes beat Romanian Silviu Olteanu for the vacant WBO European flyweight belt

He won bronze medals for Ireland at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012 and twice won gold at the Commonwealth Games while representing Northern Ireland.