Scottish boxer Gary Cornish aims to make history against Sam Sexton

From the section

Gary Cornish (left) can make history against Sam Sexton on Friday night

Gary Cornish aims to become Scotland's first British heavyweight boxing champion when he faces Sam Sexton for the vacant belt on Friday night.

Cornish, 33, has lost just one of his 24 fights, to the now world champion Anthony Joshua in 2015.

Sexton, 33, has won 23 of his 26 fights and is a former Commonwealth champion.

Also on the bill at Meadowbank, Edinburgh fighter Stephen Simmons faces England's Simon Barclay for the vacant IBF European belt.

The British heavyweight title is currently vacant.