Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will face Mexican Horacio Garcia in his comeback bout in Belfast on 18 November.

The fight will be Frampton's first contest since moving from long-time manager Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions to Frank Warren's stable.

Garcia, 27, has lost three of his 37 pro bouts including a defeat by Japan's former world champion Hozumi Hasegawa.