Rio Ferdinand: 'I'm not looking to have a boxing career'

Media playback is not supported on this device Boxing will give me something to 'focus on' - Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand says he is "not looking" to have a boxing career but is focused on getting his professional boxing license and having "one fight".

The former Manchester United and England defender launched a professional boxing career last month and said he was "aiming for a belt".

The 38-year-old's career change is backed by betting company Betfair.

"I want to see if I can get a license and become a professional and have one fight," said Ferdinand.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast he added: "I am not looking to have a career here. I am looking to have a professional fight and I will see where I go then. It might grab me and say 'I want to stay in here'."

Ferdinand, who won the Premier League six times and the Champions League once during his time at Old Trafford, says he does not have an opponent yet.

"I need to get a license first, " he added. "I am taking this seriously, this is not a joke, hopefully I will get a license, go on to become a professional and fight someone. Boxing can't be a gimmick, If I take it lightly I will get hurt."