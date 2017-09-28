Carl Froch proud of boxing brother Lee's battle with alcoholism and depression

Media playback is not supported on this device Carl Froch's brother Lee reveals how boxing saved his life after battle with alcoholism

Lee Froch led out world champion brother Carl for all his world title fights.

It's just that he has sketchy memories because of a decade of heavy drinking.

His alcoholism spiralled out of control bringing massive gambling debts, depression and, ultimately, suicidal tendencies.

But almost three years after leaving his house contemplating killing himself, Carl's older brother is sober thanks to a boxing career of his own.

"It was fantastic walking out with Carl. I loved it," said Froch, 42, "But it would have been nice to experience one of my brother's fights sober.

"The drinking took over my life and was putting me in a deep hole. I was suicidal, I was depressed. I was proper low."

On Friday night, Lee fights for an English title on home turf at the Nottingham Arena - the scene of many of brother Carl's best nights during a magnificent career.

That prospect seemed impossible at Froch's lowest point at Christmas in 2014.

"I decided to go for a walk and took a bottle of vodka with me," he said.

"I actually took a photo of my wife and kids with me and thought 'this is it'."

Thankfully, Carl and several other friends went looking for him and he was found on Boxing Day. But he was not in good shape. He was a "mess" but his life has since turned around.

Froch is undefeated in eight fights since 2015 and tops the bill on Friday's card when he takes on Richie Leak for the EBF English heavyweight title.

Comeback would be too dangerous - Froch

Four-time super-middleweight world champion Carl officially retired in 2015 and has no plans to make a comeback of his own. But he will watching when Lee takes to the ring.

"He is doing really and I am immensely proud of him," Carl said. "He is bringing boxing back to the Nottingham Arena and I think we are in for a really good show."

Living the high life as part of Carl's entourage saw Lee drinking every day and racking up debts of more than £50,000.

"The drinking took over my life," Lee added. "The first part of getting better is admitting you have a problems and I told my wife I was drinking.

"Boxing has got me back on the straight and narrow. I am coming up to three years in sobriety. I am loving life; life could not be better."