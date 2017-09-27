BBC Sport - Jamie Conlan relishing world title fight with Ancajas

Conlan relishing world title fight with Ancajas

Jamie Conlan is looking forward to pushing himself to the limit in the IBF world super-flyweight showdown against Jerwin Ancajas in Belfast in November.

The 30-year-old believes fighting in his home city will be an advantage against the champion from the Philippines.

Conlan has won all 19 of his professional fights to date, 11 by knockout.

