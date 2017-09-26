Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer expected to fight in home city in November

Carl Frampton and Frank Warren will be a news conference in Belfast on Wednesday

Carl Frampton's first contest with new promoter Frank Warren is being tipped to take place in Belfast in November.

Frampton announced his link-up with Warren on Sunday and the duo will be in Belfast on Wednesday to reveal details of the ex-world champion's next bout.

Belfast's SSE Arena is available on Saturday 18 November and there is speculation that will be the date.

"I am thrilled we have the opportunity to showcase someone of his stature," Warren said on his website.

"Carl is a massive attraction in the sport and one of just a few where tickets are like gold dust whenever they get in the ring.

"The signing of Carl gives us a real foothold in Belfast, which is a great territory and one where we will continue to look to build up the local scene."

Frampton split with long-time promoter Barry McGuigan last month three weeks after the late postponement of his scheduled comeback fight in Belfast.

The bout was called off after his Mexican opponent Andres Gutierrez slipped in his hotel shower.

Over the weekend, Frampton, 30, said that he believed a promotional deal with Warren was the best means to secure the world title fight at Windsor Park that he craves.

Frampton won the IBF and WBA versions of the world super-bantamweight title before beating Leo Santa Cruz in July 2016 to clinch the WBA featherweight title.

However, Santa Cruz avenged his defeat last January to regain the featherweight title and Frampton has not fought since then.