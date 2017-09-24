Luke Campbell reveals his father died two weeks before Jorge Linares fight

Luke Campbell, right, has won 17 of his 19 fights since turning professional in 2013

Luke Campbell has revealed his father died two weeks before Saturday's WBA lightweight title defeat by Jorge Linares in California.

Campbell's dad, Bernard, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, prompting the 2012 Olympic gold medallist to take time away from boxing.

"I probably cried once a day. I had to try and shut feelings off. After the fight I had a good cry," the 29-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I didn't want anyone to know."

Campbell added: "If someone had found out I would have denied it. I didn't want Linares' camp thinking it was a weakness. I didn't want them thinking I was hurt.

"The only thing that kept me going is I know what my dad would have wanted for me. To fight and to win."

Campbell lost on a split decision to Linares, 32, having recovered from being knocked down in the second round.

Scot Victor Loughlin had Campbell winning 115-113, but the other two judges gave it to the Venezuelan with scores of 115-112 and 114-113.

'I think I did my dad proud'

Campbell is consoled after his narrow loss to Jorge Linares

Campbell's father died, aged 58, at home with family in Hull while he was in the US preparing to face Linares.

The southpaw, who described his father as his "biggest believer", added: "I had a lot to deal with in the last two weeks. All the people writing me off, the negativity and in the background my dad died. I think I shut a lot of mouths and I thought I actually won the fight.

"At times I thought I outclassed him. I think I did my dad proud, I think we showed how tough we are.

"It was hard for me. I was close to my dad. All the family was together at home and I was on my own, no one around me. I'm glad people had comfort at home. But I feel bad because I wanted to be with my dad.

"I've been telling myself he went because he wanted to be with me."

Campbell says he began to believe his father was "a machine" as when his health deteriorated in recent years he kept "fighting back".

His father's funeral will take place on Thursday, the day after Campbell turns 30.

He said he now hopes he can fulfil his dad's prediction and become a world champion in the future.