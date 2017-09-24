Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer reveals Frank Warren as new promoter

Carl Frampton beat Leo Santa Cruz before losing to the Mexican in a Las Vegas rematch

Carl Frampton has revealed that Frank Warren will be his new promoter and says he is set to fight in his home city of Belfast before Christmas.

The deal means the Northern Irishman's bouts will be exclusively on BT Sport.

"I had interest from America and the UK but it really came down to two very similar offers from Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren," said Frampton, 30.

"I'm desperate to kick on and have a fight before Christmas and I can confirm I will be fighting in Belfast."

The former two-weight world champion wrote in the Sunday Life newspaper that he aims to secure a world title fight in the first half of next year.

"After some hard thinking I felt the overall package that Frank Warren and BT Sport were offering me was the deciding factor. Frank's knowledge of boxing is second to none.

"This is a deal that I believe will get me the best chance of having the massive fights that I crave and I have been guaranteed that I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer."

Last week, Frampton announced that he had joined MTK Global, with the company acting in an advisory role.

The British Boxing Board of Control had previously said that Barry McGuigan was still contracted as Frampton's manager.

Frampton's legal team later told the board they believed his management contract with McGuigan was over and that he was "a free agent".

He resigned as a director of McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions just before his last scheduled fight in July, which was controversially cancelled when his opponent Andres Gutierrez suffered injuries after he slipped in the shower.

Frampton is now trained by former British, Commonwealth and European champion Jamie Moore.

MTK Global is run by Matthew Macklin, a former European middleweight champion who works as a boxing manager.

Frampton's targets include a a third fight against Leo Santa Cruz after January's defeat by the Mexican.