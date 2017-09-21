Caoimhin Hynes: Belfast boxer returns to action five months after being stabbed

Belfast amateur boxer Caoimhin Hynes will return to action in Barcelona this weekend five months after being stabbed in the face in his native city.

Hynes was slashed in the cheek perilously close to a main artery in an assault which happened on a night out.

Caoimhin Hynes after his arrival in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon

The 20-year-old underwent surgery but was soon back training and he is competing in a multi-nations tournament in the Catalan city this weekend.

Hynes hopes to box for Northern Ireland at next year's Commonwealth Games.

The Holy Trinity boxer won gold at an international tournament in Paris days before the attack in late April.

He needed two operations at the Ulster Hospital in Belfast after the stabbing left him with a five-inch wound on his left cheek.

The Commonwealth Games hopeful had been on a night out in Belfast with his girlfriend after a charity boxing event when he was slashed in the attack which happened on Royal Avenue.

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton was among those who expressed horror after the assault.

Within two months, Hynes returned to the Holy Trinity gym although headaches meant that he had to delay his comeback before he was finally able to resume full training during the summer.