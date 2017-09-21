Michael Conlan: Belfast fighter has fourth professional bout in Arizona

Michael Conlan has stopped all three of his professional opponents in the third round

Michael Conlan will aim to continue his winning start to his professional career against unbeaten Kenny Guzman in Arizona on Friday night.

Former world amateur champion Conlan and Guzman have both won their opening three pro bouts but the Belfast man will be a strong favourite in Tucson.

The bout is on the undercard of a bill which has two world title fights.

Gilberto Ramirez and Oscar Valdez are defending their WBO super-middleweight and featherweight titles.

Ramirez takes on Jesse Hart with Valdez up against Genesis Servania.

Conlan has earned stoppage wins in his three opening pro bouts, with his most recent victory a third-round victory over Australian Jarrett Owen in Brisbane in early July.

The Belfast fighter stopped Alfredo Chanez in Chicago in his second professional outing in late May, the referee calling a halt in the third round of the scheduled six.

He also stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds on his debut in the paid ranks at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.

American Guzman, 30, hasn't fought outpointing Canadian Roxie Lam on 1 April.

He defeated compatriot Chris Wheaton on his professional debut 13 months ago but anything other than a conclusive Conlan victory in the early hours of Saturday morning in Tucson will be a surprise.