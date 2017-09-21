BBC Sport - Archive: The day Derry fighter John Duddy met boxing great Jake LaMotta

Archive: The day Derry fighter Duddy met Jake LaMotta

  • From the section Boxing

BBC Sport Northern Ireland looks back to 10 years ago legendary when boxing great Jake LaMotta paid a visit on Derry fighter John Duddy at the famous Gleason's Gym in New York.

LaMotta, the uncompromising fighter portrayed by Robert De Niro in the Oscar-winning film Raging Bull, died aged 95 earlier this week.

One-time world title hopeful Duddy retired from boxing in 2010 and since then has pursued an acting career.

Top videos

Video

Archive: The day Derry fighter Duddy met Jake LaMotta

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Froome misses out on world title to Dumoulin

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Fury's hardcore Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Nothing calculated' about Sanchez selection

Video

FA chief executive explains Sampson sacking

Video

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

Video

Sampson's final interview as England manager

Video

Froome: 'no regrets' over time-trial bronze

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Debate: Scottish Premiership's best striker

Video

Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Video

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Video

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired