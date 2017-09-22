Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury: A fight for a place among the big-name heavyweights

Parker (left) is unbeaten in 23 fights while Fury has not lost in 20

Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury Date: Saturday 23 September Venue: Manchester Arena Belt: WBO world heavyweight Coverage: Commentary BBC Radio 5 live and live-text commentary on BBC Sport website

Hughie Fury says he will deliver the "performance of my life" to claim Joseph Parker's WBO world heavyweight title in Manchester on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's hunger for a first world title is obvious yet there are those who believe Parker views him as nothing more than a stepping stone as he chases a unification bout with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

Here BBC Sport gets to know Parker, explores Fury's unconventional training and gets insight from Mike Costello and Steve Bunce as they prepare to commentate on the bout on BBC Radio 5 live.

A stepping stone to a new market?

Parker has 18 knockouts from 23 fights, Fury has 10 from his 20 bouts

New Zealand's Parker is desperate to make a statement in the UK market. His promotional team realise a lot is on the line and have gone as far as to call for changes to English officials for the bout this week.

But Parker's first fight in the UK has sold little more than 8,000 seats at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena. Some 20 countries will be able to watch on television, while a further 25 can access the contest on YouTube in a bold attempt to take British pay-per-view boxing online.

"Hopefully I win in incredible fashion on Saturday, maybe a knockout and then make some big fights with other big heavyweights here in the UK," said Parker, 25.

His trainer Kevin Barry added: "We have planned on coming here for 12 to 18 months. We thought Hughie will bring the best challenge to us.

"Joseph's last two performances, even though he won a world title, were not his best work. The Joseph Parker we have here is the best Joseph Parker I have seen."

'New Zealand fish and chips is better'

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry (right) won silver at the 1984 Olympics. He beat Evander Holyfield in the semi-finals when the American was disqualified for punching after the bell but the blow knocked Barry out so he could not contest the final.

This will be Parker's fifth fight outside New Zealand and he says he will now base himself in the UK because its heavyweight boxing scene is "booming". In a quick sit down with the defending champion, BBC Sport tried to find out a little more about him and asked if he was prepared to embrace British customs.

What motivates you?

"My parents come from a hard upbringing. What motivates me to get out of bed and train hard is setting them up for life. And I have a daughter now who I want to set up for life."

What do you see for Joseph Parker in the future?

"Boxing has taken over my life for now. I want to box for another five years and then I want to do something else. Then I want to encourage people and motivate young athletes, musicians or whoever. I'd like to give back to help people aim high, focus and hit the goals they set for life."

Who is Joseph Parker away from the ring?

"I'm a family person. I also fish all the time - I love it - and I play the guitar a lot. I love playing Hotel California, it's my favourite song on the guitar."

Does this mean you're up on the karaoke like Manny Pacquiao?

"Listen, I know what I'm good at and I'm not that good a singer, I'd need to practice and take some lessons."

If you want to be based in Britain, have you signed up to our customs?

"I've tried all of them. I have had fish and chips the last time I was here. New Zealand's got better fish and chips. As for drinking tea, I'm a peppermint tea man. I've signed up to things so hopefully you guys welcome me."

Fury's last fight was a victory over Fred Kassi at Copper Box Arena in London in April 2016

'Battles outside the ring' - Fury's struggles

A win for Fury would see him become world champion in the week of his 23rd birthday. He has not fought since April 2016 and critics say the names on his unbeaten 20-fight record are not strong enough for him to be at this level.

His mark of 10 knockouts points to him being a skilled pugilist rather than one who relies on raw power and in learning those fundamentals, Fury did not have it easy.

With his father - now his trainer - Peter imprisoned for two spells during his childhood, Fury speaks of quitting school aged 11 and travelling alone on trains to explore gyms in Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.

When his professional career did blossom he faced a long battle with a skin condition known as Acne Conglobata. The disease crushed his confidence and provided serious issues in his last fight where he boxed with an ulcerated mouth and a blistered neck.

A consultation and work with a London-based specialist provided medication which Fury says hit his body and mind hard but ultimately cleared the condition.

"I've not had the easiest road, especially with my illnesses and stuff like that," he told BBC Sport. "My battles have been outside the ring. I believe this is my destiny.

"No one will have seen what will hit Joseph Parker. This is a different Hughie Fury. I'm so hungry. When I say I am going to knock him out, I will knock him out."

Train with Fury - a camp with a difference

Peter Fury - who trained his nephew Tyson to world-heavyweight-champion status in 2015 - has delivered a training camp which by his own admission has been an "ordeal" which has "broken" his son twice.

"He trains three times a day," Fury Sr told BBC Sport. "It varies in the morning, sometimes he will do sprints, sometimes a hill run, sometimes weights.

"In the afternoon it will be pad sessions or skill work and then sparring in the evening.

"I rotate it on a daily basis, he's been chopping logs, flipping tyres, running in quarries, he's very versatile.

"He's been doing 12-round spars at least twice a week for seven weeks. They have been with heavyweights and cruiserweights, for variety and speed. He has gone through a brutal camp."

All about the miss - analysis

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

"How will Parker respond to missing? Wladimir Klitshcko did a lot of missing against Tyson Fury. Hughie is not as good now as Tyson was at that stage. But he will make Parker miss. How Parker adapts I think is the single biggest key to this fight.

"Hughie has been out of the ring since April last year which is a while. Especially for a fighter who boxes like him, where it's about timing and making people miss. That distance out of the ring is a problem for me."

BBC Sport boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

"Parker has fought something like 45 rounds since Hughie last fought. That could be a big difference.

"I am convinced Parker's people don't view Hughie as a real test. I think they feel he is not ready, too young, too green and that they can walk through him. If they are wrong on any of those fronts they are in for a tricky fight."