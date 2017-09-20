Tyson and Hughie Fury make Ukad request prompting further delay

Tyson Fury has not competed since November 2015

UK Anti-Doping says Tyson and Hughie Fury's hearing is currently being held up because the boxers have asked for some "evidence to be excluded".

The heavyweight boxing cousins were charged by Ukad in June 2016 and their hearing in May this year was postponed.

Tyson Fury, 29, has called for proceedings to be finalised and on Wednesday Ukad said it was pushing for a hearing "as soon as possible".

Ukad added claims it was not trying to conclude the matter were "inaccurate".

The body clarified the case was in the hands of the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP), which is responsible for adjudicating on anti-doping disputes in UK sport and is independent from Ukad.

Ukad added it had invested "significant resources" in trying to find a resolution.

A statement read: "There are various reasons why, nevertheless, the charges have not yet been heard on the merits.

"All parties are currently awaiting a ruling from the NADP tribunal on an application made by the athletes to exclude certain evidence.

"It is therefore inaccurate to suggest either that UK Anti-Doping is failing to pursue these charges as quickly as possible, or that Mr Tyson Fury and Mr Hughie Fury are being treated differently to other athletes."

Hearing in 2018?

Both the Fury cousins are charged with the "presence of a prohibited substance". They attended a heading in May that was called off due to a conflict of interest on Ukad's panel.

Tyson Fury has asked for authorities to "set me free" adding he was "innocent". His team believe the hearing may now not take place until January or February.

In a blog post published on his official website on Tuesday, promoter Frank Warren said "people on criminal charges get fairer treatment" than Tyson Fury.

Warren wrote: "Even if he is guilty, what he has gone through is totally unacceptable. I do suspect that if any other sporting figure was subjected to similar, people would be demanding a resolution".

Tyson Fury has not fought since claiming the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in November 2015. He has since admitted to taking cocaine to help him deal with depression and was consequently stripped of his boxing licence and his titles.

Hughie Fury, 23, will contest a world title for the first time in his career on Saturday when he takes on WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at Manchester Arena.