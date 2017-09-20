James DeGale: IBF super-middleweight champion seeks December bout

In DeGale's draw with Jack, one judge gave the decision to him by 114-112, but the other two scored it 113-113

IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale says he is aiming to fight again in December after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old Londoner has been out of action since undergoing surgery on a torn rotary cuff following his draw with Badou Jack in January.

"Hopefully by the end of September I'll be able to punch, by October I'll be able to spar again, so I'll be back in December," he said.

"I want to box three times next year."

DeGale was knocked down in the final round of his bout with Sweden's Jack, having floored his opponent in the opening round.

He says the fight would have had a different outcome had he not already been suffering with the injury.

"I was boxing handicapped, 100% I'd have beaten Jack without it," he said.

"It was my nose as well - I had a deviated septum, where the cartilage had come over so I couldn't breathe through my nose."

Media playback is not supported on this device I showed heart and grit - DeGale

DeGale says the injury also prevented him from taking part in the World Boxing Super Series, the eight-fighter competition that features fellow Britons Callum Smith, WBA champion George Groves, Chris Eubank Jr and Jamie Cox.

DeGale says he would welcome a rematch with Groves, after losing out on points in their May 2011 grudge match.

"Groves has been saying that after this tournament, if he comes through, he can retire," he said.

"I think that's false. It's a big-money fight and he doesn't like me. That fight's always going to be there.

"I want the winner, and I think the winner is Groves or Smith."

If that bout fails to materialise, DeGale says he will look for a rematch with Jack, who recently moved up a division to capture the WBA light-heavyweight belt with a win over Wales' Nathan Cleverly.