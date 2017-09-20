Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury: WBO champion hopes to base himself in London

Parker (right) hopes to stay in London if he beats Fury (left) on Saturday

WBO world champion Joseph Parker hopes to base himself in London if he beats Hughie Fury as he feels heavyweight boxing is "booming" in the UK.

The New Zealand fighter, 25, will make the second defence of his title against fury at Manchester Arena on Saturday.

"Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora, there are a lot of fights to be made here," Parker told BBC Sport.

"If all goes well we will be spending a lot more time here in London. This is the spot for now."

"I see this as the place where heavyweights are booming at the moment."

Hunting Parker and referee swaps

After an intense Las Vegas training camp, Parker has based himself at former heavyweight world champion David Haye's gym in London where he will conclude his preparations for the fight.

Fury, 23, has not lost in 20 bouts as he goes into his first world title fight against Parker, who is himself unbeaten in 23 fights.

"Hughie's style is he likes to use the ring, move around," Parker told BBC sport's boxing correspondent Mike Costello. "I can move, adjust and chase down. I'm going to go hunt him. I will go hunting, catch him and do the business."

In the build-up to the bout, which will be broadcast as a pay-per-view production on YouTube, Parker's camp raised concern over the choice of British referee Terry O'Connor, as well as the inclusion of Britain's Marcus McDonnell as one of three judges.

The issue led to a heated exchange between Fury's father and trainer Peter, and David Higgins - who promotes Parker - at a news conference on Monday.

The British Boxing Board of Control have since swapped the roles of O'Connor and McDonnell, a move which Higgins called a "compromise".

Hughie being overlooked - analysis

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

To hunt Hughie is easier said than done. He won the under-19 youth world title in 2012, a title Joseph Parker two years earlier had failed to win. They don't give those belts away.

Hughie is a better fighter than most people give him credit for. He's awkward, slick, he doesn't hit really hard but anyone his size hurts.

I'm convinced looking at some of Parker's people that they don't view Hughie as a real test. I think they view him as not ready, too young, too green and they think they can walk through. If they are wrong on any of those fronts, they are in for a tricky fight.