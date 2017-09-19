BBC Sport - Ricky Hatton tells Rio Ferdinand: 'It takes courage to get in the boxing ring'
'Fair play, it takes a lot of courage'
British former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton wishes Rio Ferdinand "good luck" after the former England footballer announces he wants to become a professional boxer.
