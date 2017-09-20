Josh Taylor: Miguel Vazquez to face Scot in Edinburgh in November

Miguel Vazquez (right) has won four times since losing to Argenis Mendez in 2015

Scotland's undefeated WBC silver super lightweight champion Josh Taylor hopes to have a world title fight next year.

Taylor, 26, will fight former world champion Miguel Vazquez on 11 November at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.

And Taylor told BBC Scotland he is confident he will be "knocking on the door of the bigger names" should he defeat Vazquez.

"Hopefully, [I'll be] challenging for a world title this time next year, or the end of next year," the Scot said.

Vazquez, a 30-year-old former IBF lightweight champion, has won 39 of his 44 fights - and four since being beaten by Argenis Mendez in 2015.

'This has been my dream'

Taylor, who defeated previously unbeaten Ohara Davies in July, has won his first 10 bouts. Taylor is ranked 12th in the world in his division by the BoxRec website, with Vasquez 21st.

Vazquez knocked out fellow Mexican Jose Daniel Ruiz in the fourth round of his latest fight earlier this month.

Josh Taylor (right) ended Ohara Davies' unbeaten record in July

And Taylor expects to face a dangerous opponent in front of a passionate home Scottish crowd.

"It's a big risk," he said. "He's had 44 fights and five defeats. But those five defeats have been from the guys at the top of the business. He's never been stopped either, so he's really tough. He's smart and he uses his jab; moves round the ring really well.

"I'm going to have to be really sharp and switched on for this one. But I believe in my own ability and believe I have the tools to beat him; I've got the youth, the speed and the sharpness to beat him to his punch. I believe I'll come out victorious on 11th of November - 100%."

With Taylor winning all of his 10 bouts to date, he is confident of securing a world title fight within the next year or so.

'Put the pizzas and pints aside'

"This has been my dream for the last 10 years. Since I became an amateur boxer, I've wanted to become a professional champion. So, the next year to 18 months is where the hard work begins and making my dream become a reality. I can't wait and have trained all my life for this.

"I'm a young 26 and haven't taken any punishment. I'm fresh but at the same time I want to get to the top quite quickly.

"I've got to respect him (Vasquez), he's been around the block and been in with the big names. He's never been stopped - he's been world champion for four years. You've got to respect him and give him his due."

Taylor, who was forced to shelve plans to attend the Floyd Mayweather- Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas in August because of his own preparations to face Vasquez, is relishing the prospect of fighting in Edinburgh.

"It's great being back in Edinburgh - my last fight was in Glasgow - but it didn't matter as the support I had through there was great," he said. "The Highland Centre is a great venue - I'm excited to be back in Edinburgh and bringing big fights back [here].

"I have to put the pizzas aside and the pints aside for a while and start eating right and living right again. I'll hopefully have a few pints and a pizza after the fight again."