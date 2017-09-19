David Haye and Tony Bellew set for heavyweight rematch

David Haye and Tony Bellew
Tony Bellew (right) was fighting in his first bout at heavyweight when he beat Haye in March

David Haye says he has agreed terms for a heavyweight rematch with Tony Bellew.

After a fiery pre-fight build-up, WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew stopped his rival in the 11th round in their first meeting in March.

Haye suffered an Achilles injury in the sixth round before falling to his third career defeat.

Haye tweeted: "It's taken months of negotiating but teams have finally agreed all terms for Haye-Bellew 2. Will Bellew put pen to paper?"

No date or location has been confirmed by either promoter, but there are reports it will be held on Sunday, 17 December at London's O2 Arena.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Haye needed surgery following the defeat by Liverpool's Bellew, and has since split with trainer Shane McGuigan.

