BBC Sport - Alvarez v Golovkin: Canelo and GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade' in Las Vegas
Canelo v GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'
- From the section Boxing
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on undefeated middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday in a bout branded the "fight of the decade" because two of the very best in their weight division will go head-to-head.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired