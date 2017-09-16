World Boxing Super Series: Callum Smith beats Erik Skoglund on points

Callum Smith beat Erik Skoglund by a unanimous decision to win a tough World Boxing Super Series quarter-final in his home city of Liverpool.

Despite suffering a bloodied nose in the fifth round, Smith knocked the Swede down in the 11th with a left hook to swing the fight his way.

The officials scored the fight 116-112, 117-110 and 117-111.

Smith, 27, is now unbeaten in 23 bouts and is the first super-middleweight through to the semi-finals.

Britons George Groves, Jamie Cox and Chris Eubank Jr are also in the competition.

More to follow.