Vasyl Lomachenko to fight Guillermo Rigondeaux at super-featherweight

Lomachenko's, left, record stands at 9-1, while Rigondeaux is 17-0

Two-time Olympic champions Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will fight at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 9 December.

Ukrainian Lomachenko, 29, will defend his WBO title at super-featherweight, with 36-year-old Rigondeaux jumping two weights to take the fight.

Lomachenko won gold as a featherweight in 2008 and a lightweight in 2012.

Rigondeaux won both his Olympic gold medals for Cuba in 2000 and 2004 as a bantamweight.

"I don't want to hear anything about weight advantage. I asked for this fight and I got it! It is on," Rigondeaux said on Twitter.

Lomachenko has lost one of his 10 professional bouts, while Rigondeaux boasts a 17-0 record.