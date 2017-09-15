Frampton's legal team tell British Board management deal with McGuigan over

Carl Frampton has been managed by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009

Carl Frampton's legal team has told the British Boxing Board of Control of their belief that the boxer's management contract with Barry McGuigan is now over, BBC Sport NI understands.

Earlier this week, the British Boxing Board said that McGuigan was still contracted as Frampton's manager.

Frampton said last Friday that he was a "free agent".

However, the British governing body said on Monday it holds an official contract between the two parties.

McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions declined to comment on Friday's revelation that Frampton's legal team had formally contacted the British Boxing Board.

It's unclear whether this contract must be mutually terminated before Frampton can step back into the ring.

On Monday, a spokesman for the board said the organisation regarded the resolution between the pair as a "private matter".

He added that any dispute between the two must be brought to the board before any legal proceedings.

It is also understood that Cyclone Promotions, which is owned by the McGuigan family, has a promotional contract with Frampton.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton split with McGuigan last month and said there was no prospect of working with Cyclone Promotions again.