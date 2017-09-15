Billy Joe Saunders' son punches opponent Willie Monroe Jr at weigh-in

Saunders has won all of his 24 fights while Monroe Jr has been beaten twice in 23 outings

Billy Joe Saunders v Willie Monroe Jr Venue: Copper Box Arena, London. Date: Saturday, 16 September. Time: 22:00 BST approx. Belt: WBO world middleweight. Coverage: Live text on BBC Sport website.

The weigh-in for Billy Joe Saunders' bout with Willie Monroe Jr was overshadowed when the British fighter's son attacked the American on stage.

As the pair squared up before Saturday's WBO middleweight title fight, Saunders' son Stevie, reported to be seven, stepped between them.

Promoter Frank Warren put his hands on Stevie's shoulders and Monroe ruffled his hair, prompting the boy to hit Monroe and then aim a kick at him.

Saunders defended his son's antics.

The 28-year-old tweeted: "My son's been taught when a stranger puts their hands on them (to) punch and run away (in) self defence."

Both fighters weighed in at 11st 6lb on Friday.

Saunders has not defended his WBO middleweight title since December and hopes a win at the Copper Box Arena will set up a fight with Gennady Golovkin or Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.