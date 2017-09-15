BBC Sport - Billy Joe Saunders' son punches opponent Willie Monroe Jr at weigh-in

Low blow: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders' son punches his father's opponent Willie Monroe Jr at the weigh-in for Saturday's WBO middleweight title fight.

Pictures courtesy of BoxNation and BT Sport.

READ MORE: Saunders' son punches Monroe at weigh-in

