BBC Sport - Billy Joe Saunders' son punches opponent Willie Monroe Jr at weigh-in
Low blow: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in
- From the section Boxing
Billy Joe Saunders' son punches his father's opponent Willie Monroe Jr at the weigh-in for Saturday's WBO middleweight title fight.
Pictures courtesy of BoxNation and BT Sport.
READ MORE: Saunders' son punches Monroe at weigh-in
