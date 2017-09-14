Nicola Adams says she is aiming for a professional world title early in 2018 after her "dream" fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The British double Olympic champion, who turned professional in January, is taking on Hungary's Alexandra Vlajk as she fights in the United States for the first time.

READ MORE: Nicola Adams: Briton set to make US debut on Golovkin-Canelo card

READ MORE: Katie Taylor to challenge for world title in Cardiff on 28 October