Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin: Las Vegas bout 'biggest of this era'

Gennady Golovkin says his unification fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday will be the "biggest of this era".

Golovkin will put his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles on the line against the WBO light-middleweight champion.

The 35-year-old is looking to extend his undefeated professional record to 38 fights against Mexico's Canelo, 27.

"It's the biggest day for boxing, for this era - this huge history fight," said Kazakh fighter Golovkin.

Alvarez is a three-time world champion in two classes, whose only defeat in 51 fights came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

The Mexican's promoter Oscar de la Hoya has said the bout at the T-Mobile Arena, where Mayweather beat UFC's Conor McGregor three weeks ago, will be "hell".

"I don't like to talk a lot. I'm prepared," added Canelo.

"I know what it's going to be, a tough fight, I know that. That's what I'm ready for. I want you to all enjoy it like I'm going to enjoy it."

Analysis - 'Fight of the decade - Canelo wins'

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

I wrote at the time this was confirmed, this is a fight of the decade. That's what we are dealing with here. There are very few fights you consider for that title.

I was never with Golovkin. One of the reasons why I have stuck with Alvarez is because I saw the job he did on Chavez Jr in May. He nullified a big guy.

And there was a big question mark over Golovkin against Daniel Jacobs last time. There were moments in that fight where he looked to be struggling.

Their last two fights have made me resolutely believe it is a Canelo victory.