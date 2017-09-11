Katie Taylor to challenge for world title in Cardiff on 28 October

Ireland's Katie Taylor has won all six of her fights as a professional

Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight for a world title next month in Cardiff, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

The Olympic gold medallist from London 2012 will take on two-weight world champion Anahi Sanchez for the WBA world lightweight crown on 28 October at the Principality Stadium.

The fight will be on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Taylor has won her six professional fights so far, four by knockout.

The Bray woman now faces Argentine fighter Sanchez, who defeated her compatriot Cecila Sofia Mena to take the the vacant WBA belt.

Sanchez is an experienced fighter with a record of 17 wins and two defeats from 19 bouts, although both losses came in Europe.

Taylor's last win came against Jasmine Clarkson of the United States in Brooklyn at the end of July.

The 31-year-old stopped Clarkson in three rounds.