Andrew Selby will fight in world title eliminator next month
- From the section Boxing
Welsh boxer Andrew Selby will face Mexico's Maximino Flores next month in an eliminator for the WBC world flyweight title.
The pair will meet on Saturday, 7 October at London's York Hall.
Selby boxes for just the 10th time as a professional, having already won British, IBF Inter-Continental and WBC International titles.
Flores made his debut in March 2010 and has 23 wins, three defeats a draw, and two no contests on his record.