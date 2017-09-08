Andrew Selby will fight in world title eliminator next month

Andrew Selby is the younger brother of world champion Lee Selby

Welsh boxer Andrew Selby will face Mexico's Maximino Flores next month in an eliminator for the WBC world flyweight title.

The pair will meet on Saturday, 7 October at London's York Hall.

Selby boxes for just the 10th time as a professional, having already won British, IBF Inter-Continental and WBC International titles.

Flores made his debut in March 2010 and has 23 wins, three defeats a draw, and two no contests on his record.