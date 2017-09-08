Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer says there will be no going back to Barry McGuigan

Media playback is not supported on this device Frampton rules out McGuigan reconciliation

Carl Frampton says he is now a "free agent" and that there is no prospect of him working again with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton split with long-time promoter and manager McGuigan last month.

The end of the successful partnership came weeks after the late cancellation of a scheduled Frampton contest.

"At this point it time, it's done. I'm a free agent," Frampton told BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Friday.

"I want to take a little bit more control. I want the big fights.

"I had some memorable nights with Cyclone (Promotions) and I did have some big fights but I'm now at the stage of my career, I'm 30, where I have a couple of years left.

"I just felt it was the perfect time for me to move on."

Carl Frampton has been managed by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009

Frampton quiet on whether split amicable

Asked where his split with Cyclone Promotions had been amicable, Frampton replied: "I can't really say too much about that.

"I want to say that I thank the McGuigans for everything they have done for me.

"We always had a good relationship but at this point, I'm just thinking about the future and moving on."

Frampton added that he expects to link up with a new promoter "very soon", with the intention of fighting again in Belfast before the end of 2017.

The former world super-bantamweight and featherweight champion was supposed to have his first contest since his defeat by Leo Santa Cruz last January against another Mexican Andres Gutierrez in late July.

However, the Belfast bout was postponed at the 11th hour after Gutierrez injured himself while slipping in his hotel room shower.

Frampton wants third fight with Santa Cruz

Hours before that, Frampton had weighed in one pound overweight for the contest although it was still scheduled to go ahead before Gutierrez's mishap.

"I would like to get out (fight) before the end of the year. The promoters I have been talking to all know that," added the Belfast man.

"I want to fight at Windsor Park (next summer) as well. If they can deliver that fight before the end of this year and a Windsor Park fight next summer, then they are halfway to getting there."

Leo Santa Cruz's victory over Frampton in Las Vegas avenged the Northern Irishman's New York win in July 2016.

Frampton said on Friday that the big fight that he really wants is a third contest with Santa Cruz.

Earlier this week, Frampton revealed that former British, Commonwealth and European champion Jamie Moore was his new trainer.

Frampton has been trained by McGuigan's son Shane for most of his professional career which began in 2009.