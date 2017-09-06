Kal Yafai to defend WBA super-flyweight title against Sho Ishia on Joshua undercard

Yafai (left) has 22 wins from 22 fights and won his first world title in December

Britain's Kal Yafai will defend his WBA world super-flyweight title against Japan's Sho Ishida at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 28 October.

The bout is part of the card as Anthony Joshua defends his WBA and IBF heavyweight title against Kubrat Pulev.

Yafai, 28, is unbeaten in 22 fights and defending his title for the second time. Ishida is unbeaten in 24 fights.

"It will be the biggest crowd he's boxed in front of and in his first 12-rounder as well," said Yafai.

Ishida has never boxed outside Japan but his 24 wins - 13 of which have come by knockout - have elevated the 25-year-old to mandatory challenger for the WBA title.

He will hold a four-inch height advantage over 5ft 4in Yafai.

"He looks pretty tall. I think that's his biggest attribute going for him," said Yafai. "If he plans on using just his height and jab it won't be enough to beat someone like me.

"I've found some good videos of him and I've watched a couple of his fights already but, over the next eight weeks, I'll be studying them in more detail with my team."