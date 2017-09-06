Anthony Crolla had 'no hesitation' facing Ricky Burns at Manchester Arena

Anthony Crolla knocked out Darleys Perez to win the WBA lightweight title in 2015

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla says he had "no hesitation" in agreeing to face Ricky Burns at Manchester Arena on 7 October.

The venue has been closed since a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, which left 22 people dead.

It will re-open on Saturday with a concert including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and The Courteeners.

"It will be emotional for a lot of people but we'll show our strength as a city," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I didn't have any hesitation to fight at the Arena at all. People who I saw around Manchester said 'you've fought there the last few years and you've got to make sure the next one is back at the Arena'.

"I always say it's just business but I have family who were unbelievably lucky that night who will be supporting me, and it will be their first time back. It will be tough for them."

Crolla and Burns come into the fight on the back of losses to Jorge Linares and Julius Indongo respectively.

The 30-year-old knows losing the fight could come as a blow after his second defeat by Linares in their WBA lightweight championship rematch in March.

"I'm under no illusions, the winner of this fight goes on to fight for a world title again," said Crolla. "The loser has to rebuild and drop down a level. We don't want to be doing that so a lot is at stake.

"Do I really want to be doing that at this stage? I'm not sure, but I want to be involved in these great fights and I believe me and Ricky Burns is a great fight."

Anthony Crolla was speaking to BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice.