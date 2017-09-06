Carl Frampton confirms Jamie Moore as new trainer after split from McGuigans

Carl Frampton wants a third fight with Leo Santa Cruz after January's defeat by the Mexican

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton has confirmed Jamie Moore as his new trainer after his split from Cyclone Promotions and Shane McGuigan.

The two-weight world champion confirmed on Twitter that he would be linking up with Moore, who has worked with Matthew Macklin and Tommy Coyle.

Moore won Irish, British, Commonwealth and European titles during his career.

Frampton, 30, ended his long-standing partnership with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions last month.

The split came after the Northern Irishman's comeback fight with Andres Gutierrez was postponed a day before it was due to take place at the end of July.

Frampton weighed in one pound over the featherweight limit and hours later the fight was called off when the Mexican was injured after slipping in the shower.