Britain's Anthony Joshua "needs to be careful" during his fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, says former WBC super middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

The fight takes place on 28 October at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The bout comes after Joshua stopped Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April, to add the WBA title to the IBF belt he claimed in 2016.

This clip is originally from 5 live boxing with Costello and Bunce on Monday, 4 September 2017.