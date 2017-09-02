World Amateur Championships: Ireland's Ward beaten in Hamburg final

Joe Ward made the decider after a semi-final win over Uzbekistan's Bektemir Melikuziev
Irish light-heavyweight Joe Ward missed out a gold medal at the World Amateur Championships after losing to Julio La Cruz in Saturday night's final.

The Westmeath fighter was beaten by the Olympic champion from Cuba on an unanimous decision in Hamburg.

It was a repeat of the 2015 decider in Doha, which was also won by La Cruz.

Ward was busy throughout but failed to seriously trouble La Cruz, who secured his fourth straight world title.

La Cruz also defeated three-time European champion Ward in the 2013 semi-finals.

