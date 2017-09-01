World Amateur Championships: Ward reaches world final in Hamburg

Joe Ward cruised to a quarter-final victory in Hamburg on Tuesday night

Irish light-heavyweight Joe Ward has progressed to the final at the World Amateur Championships in Hamburg.

Westmeath man Ward, 23, edged out Uzbekistan's Bektemir Melikuziev on a 3-2 verdict.

Ward looked to have the better of the contest as he picked off Melikuziev while operating on the back foot but two of the judges went for the Uzbek.

Ward will face title favourite Julio La Cruz in Saturday's final in a repeat of the 2015 decider won by the Cuban.

La Cruz also defeated three-time European champion Ward in the 2013 semi-finals.