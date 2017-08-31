BBC Sport - World Boxing Championships: Peter McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi
McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi
England's Peter McGrail takes a World Championship bronze medal after losing his semi-final to Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakstan in Hamburg.
