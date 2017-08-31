World Boxing Championships: England's Peter McGrail takes bronze

From the section

Peter McGrail beat Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko in June to win European gold

England's Peter McGrail took a World Championship bronze medal after losing his semi-final to Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakstan in Hamburg.

McGrail, the number four seed, lost by a unanimous points decision in the bantamweight (56kg) division.

Yeraliyev, a World Championship bronze medallist in 2013, was rewarded for throwing more punches in a close contest with the Liverpudlian.

But McGrail, 21, adds world bronze to his gold at the European Championships.