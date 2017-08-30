BBC Sport - I want to be a 'great' world champion - Burnett

I want to be a 'great' world champion - Burnett

  • From the section Boxing

Ryan Burnett is fuelled by ambition as he prepares for a world bantamweight unification fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast in October.

The IBF champion would follow Carl Frampton in becoming only the second Irish fighter to unify world title belts if he beats the WBA holder from Kazakhstan .

Burnett said that Frampton is a "massive inspiration" and discussed the former two-weight world champion's future after splitting from Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

Top videos

Video

I want to be a 'great' world champion - Burnett

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Hope helps Windies claim famous win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watch moment West Indies claim famous win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired