I want to be a 'great' world champion - Burnett

Ryan Burnett is fuelled by ambition as he prepares for a world bantamweight unification fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast in October.
The IBF champion would follow Carl Frampton in becoming only the second Irish fighter to unify world title belts if he beats the WBA holder from Kazakhstan .
Burnett said that Frampton is a "massive inspiration" and discussed the former two-weight world champion's future after splitting from Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.
