Carl Frampton: Eddie Hearn wants former world champion back at Matchroom

Carl Frampton: Hearn has 'unfinished business' with former world champion

Eddie Hearn says he will give Carl Frampton a Belfast fight with Leo Santa Cruz if he joins his Matchroom stable.

The former two-weight world champion from Belfast ended his long-standing partnership with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions earlier this month.

Matchroom promoted Frampton fights early in his career and Hearn says they have "unfinished business".

"He's a box office star - I can offer him Windsor Park fights, Leo Santa Cruz in Belfast," said Hearn.

Frampton wants to complete a trilogy of fights with Santa Cruz, with Windsor Park his preferred venue.

The Mexican won their second duel in January to avenge his defeat by Frampton last year and regain the WBA featherweight title.

Carl Frampton wants a third fight with Leo Santa Cruz after January's defeat by the Mexican

The 30-year-old split with his then-manager McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions earlier this month after Frampton's comeback fight with Andres Gutierrez was postponed a day before the planned Belfast bout.

Frampton weighed in one pound over the featherweight limit and hours later the fight was called off when the Mexican was injured after slipping in the shower.

Matchroom and Frampton parted ways in 2013 because of a potential conflict of interest with McGuigan, who also wanted to be his joint-promoter.

Four years later and Hearn wants Frampton back in his stable and with a possible fight later this year.

"He'll want to fight as soon as possible. It's September on Friday and you've got to get moving to get a fight this year," added the promoter.

"I'm sure he's going to be talking to people soon - I'm presuming he'll talk with us. We would be keen to do so and we're very keen to work with Carl Frampton.

"I don't know if he likes me but we don't have to be friends. I can give him the big fights he wants and buckets loads of money as well."