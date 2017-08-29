World Boxing Championships: GB's Peter McGrail secures World medal
-
- From the section Boxing
Briton Peter McGrail is guaranteed at least bronze after winning his World Boxing Championships quarter-final.
Liverpool's European champion dominated Dominican Republic's Leonel De Los Santos to claim a 4-1 win in the bantamweight (56kg) division.
Compatriot Ben Whittaker's hopes of a middleweight medal (75kg) were ended by Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak.
Heavyweight Cheavon Clarke (95kg) lost to Cuba's Erislandy Savon when the referee stopped the contest.
The 26-year-old, in his first fight at the championships, was overwhelmed by the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, who is the nephew of three-time Olympic champion Felix Savon.
McGrail 's semi-final will take place on Thursday.
Pat McCormack faces Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov in their 69kg welterweight fight during Tuesday's evening session.