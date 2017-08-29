BBC Sport - World Boxing Championships: GB's Cheavon Clarke stopped by brilliant Erislandy Savon
GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters
Great Britain's heavyweight Cheavon Clarke was outclassed by Cuba's Erislandy Savon after the referee stopped the contest in the final round.
