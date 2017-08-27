BBC Sport - Mayweather says fight with McGregor 'went to plan' as he earned 10th-round stoppage win

Mayweather says McGregor fight 'went to plan'

  • From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says his tactics proved "perfect" as he let Conor McGregor punch himself out early on before clinching a 10th-round stoppage win.

Confirming his retirement, Mayweather told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that the "rest of my life will be spent with my kids".

Mayweather's win extended his career record to 50 straight wins.

