BBC Sport - Conor McGregor set to return to MMA but will also consider further boxing bouts
McGregor will consider boxing and MMA fights options
- From the section Boxing
Conor McGregor says he is looking forward to kicking and grappling again as he expects to return to MMA competition but admits he will also consider further boxing bouts.
McGregor put up a creditable performance against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Saturday night before being stopped in the 10th round of their super-bout.
The Dubliner told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that the long build-up to the bout and the contest itself had been "an enjoyable experience".
