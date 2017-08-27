Nathan Cleverly: Welsh boxer retires after losing WBA title to Badou Jack

Nathan Cleverly has retired from boxing after losing his WBA light-heavyweight title to Badou Jack.

The Welsh fighter, 30, was stopped in the fifth round by his Swedish opponent on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's win over Conor McGregor.

It was a fourth career defeat for Cleverly, who had won his WBA title with victory over Juergen Braehmer in October 2016.

"Time to say goodbye. Thank you and goodbye boxing," he wrote on Twitter.

"I've lived it and loved every second of this sport. A few too many miles on the clock."

